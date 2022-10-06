Video shows Punjab police forcing detainee to act like a dog

LAHORE: A video has surfaced on social media that showed Punjab police officials forcing an arrested man to act like a dog, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The inhumane action of Badami Bagh police officials sparked anger among the citizens. The video showed an accused namely Ashfaq alias Chan Gujjar was being tortured in police custody.

The accused was forced to act and bark like a dog by the police officials.

After the video surfaced on social media, CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and ordered to launch an investigation. Police claimed that the man was arrested on charges of drug peddling. Police officials added that the accused was already facing various cases of drug peddling.

CCPO Lahore ordered SP City to submit an inquiry report, whereas, the SHO of the Badami Bagh police station was also suspended by the higher authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also took notice of the inhumane act of the police officials after the video went viral on social media. He directed CCPO Lahore to hold an impartial inquiry and departmental action against the responsible cops.

