Video shows shark’s mouth from inside at it swallows diver’s camera

In a terrifying video that went viral online, a shark swallowed a diver’s camera and showed the parts of the shark’s body from inside.

The old video of a Swiss-based cinematographer resurfaced on the internet which shows the cinematographer having an almost near-death experience with a tiger shark.

However, instead of attacking the diver, the predator fish charges at his camera, trying to swallow the device but spitting it out eventually.

The viral video was originally posted on Instagram with the caption “YUMMY. That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my Insta360 camera during our last Deep Sea Guardians expedition.”

The viral video reveals a massive tiger shark charging at the diver. Dashing forward toward the man, the shark surprises him by trying to swallow his Insta360 camera. Although the shark manages to fit the device in its gigantic mouth, it soon realizes that the camera is not edible and drops it on the seabed, swimming away from the spot.

From the amount of time the camera was inside the shark’s mouth, viewers got a glimpse of the predator fish’s internal organs. The footage captured parts of the tiger shark’s pointed teeth, enormous throat, and the inner walls of its gills.

Social media users were left stunned after watching the amazing footage captured inside the shark’s mouth.