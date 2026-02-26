Video shows sinkhole swallowing cars at traffic light in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb: Stunning new video shows bystanders rushing to help drivers who had just been swallowed by a sinkhole in Nebraska.

Omaha police shared the video captured by a traffic camera at 67th Street and Pacific Street.

The video shows two vehicles pulling up to a red light, and suddenly both cars fall into a sinkhole.

Some cars missed falling in by just a couple of feet.

“Thank you so much to those who pitched in! You took the initiative to assist fellow Omahans,” police said.

It was not clear if any injuries were reported.

Omaha Public Works indicates on its website that the sinkhole was the result of a water main break.

The now-viral clip was recorded by University of Nebraska-Omaha Public Safety’s security cameras.

It showed a maroon Jeep SUV and a silver Dodge Ram pickup slowing down at the red light when the sinkhole suddenly opened up.Officers responded to the intersection of 67th and Pacific streets around 3:30 pm local time on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

The two drivers were able to get out of their vehicles and the sinkhole by the time emergency responders and police officers arrived. No one was injured, authorities confirmed.

The Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) stated: “MUD is on site and investigating a sinkhole at 67th & Pacific Street.

It will take time to determine the cause. Please avoid the area at this time to allow crews to work safely.

“Omaha Police Lt. Dan Martin said the incident caught everyone by surprise and warned that it was possible the sinkhole could expand.

Austin Rowser, Omaha’s City Engineer and Assistant Public Works Director, attributed the sinkhole to a probable pressurised water leak underground.

He explained: “Ultimately, it comes down to erosion because all pavement, as you know, is not built to stand on its own; it has to have the support from the soil underneath it.”

