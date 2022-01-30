Video shows superyacht squeezing under bridge

An 80-meter superyacht was narrowly crossed an overhead bridge after squeezing itself as the entire heart-stopping episode was captured on camera.

The video was filmed a month back in Netherlands and was released recently showing the superyacht squeezed under a Dutch bridge while moving along the River Maas.

It emerged that the voyage was halted previously after the water level was too high for the vessel to sail through and it was given a go-ahead after the water level came down.

“This is standard procedure with luxury yachts of this size when dealing with inland cruising,” said a spokesperson of the shipyard Heesen, where the superyacht was built, told CNN. “Waiting for the tide to fall is just ‘business as usual,” he added.

The vessel was getting transported from the Heesen shipyard in the southern town of Oss to the North Sea port of Harlingen in the Netherlands.

The crew waited for a “calm day with no wind” for the voyage, which took around four to five days. Galactica arrived in Harlingen safely on January 12 and it will now undergo sea trials and outfitting.

