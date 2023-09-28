33.9 C
Video: Spa owner assaults woman, drags her by hair

A 24-year-old woman was brutally assaulted, thrashed and dragged by her hair by a Spa owner in Indian Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The incident happened on September 25, following which its video went viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly slapping the woman and even dragging her by her hair and tearing her clothes apart.

An investigation into the case began on September 27 and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mohsin, the owner of Galaxy Spa, seen assaulting his business partner at the spa premises.

The victim woman stated that she was a partner with Mohsin in this ladies’ salone and the fight between the two happened over scolding a girl and a loss of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000

The accused is presently on the run.

Initially, the victim woman was not ready to file a complaint.

However, the police convinced her to file a complaint through counseling. The woman thanked the police and media for their support.

