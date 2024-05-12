Video: Speeding bike crashes into flyover wall; riders fall down

At least two were dead and another injured after their speeding bike was seen in a video crashing into a flyover wall.

The viral video of the crash was caught on CCTV cameras showing three youths riding a speeding bike and crashing into a flyover wall in India’s Andhra Pradesh, an Indian media outlet reported.

The powerful impact of the crash sent the three riders falling down the flyover on the road below, the viral video showed.

An official said that police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the accident and rushed the injured to the King George Hospital.

According to the official, two of the riders were declared dead while the third youth was seriously injured and was being treated for injuries, which were said to be severe.

In January this year, two young boys lost their lives after they met with an accident during motorbike racing in Karachi.

According to the details, the video of the accident has emerged showing several bikes met with an accident on the road of Malir Expressway, leaving two dead and multiple injured.

The police officials, in a statement, expressed their lack of awareness regarding the accident on the Malir expressway, meanwhile, the rescue officials are shifting the bodies of the two deceased boys to the Jinnah hospital.