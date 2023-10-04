Video: Speeding car rams into bike, sends woman flying

In a shocking incident, a speeding car hit a motorcycle-borne elderly man before ramming into a woman who was walking to work on a street.

The incident took place in Coimbatore city of India’s Tamil Nadu, wherein a speeding car hit a motorcycle-borne elderly man before ramming into a woman, throwing her 50 metres away.

Leelavathi was taken to a private hospital in Gandhiouram, where she is undergoing treatment.

The driver of the car has been identified as Udham Kumar. Variety Hall Police have registered a case against Kumar and have initiated an investigation.

Visuals of the accident have now gone viral on social media.

As she turns around to see the car, it hits her, making her fly in the air and stick to the car’s bonnet. However, the car does not stop immediately and drags her for several metres.