Video: Stray dog brutally attacks girl

A girl suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her house in the Indian state of Gujrat. The video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms.

The horrible attack took place in Surat, Gujarat’s Hanspura Society. The incident was caught on CCTV, visuals of which are going viral on social media.

The CCTV video from the spot shows the girl playing at the main gate of the residential building when he was attacked by a stray dog.

Later in the video, the mother of the girl can be seen rushing to separate the dog from her daughter.

The girl is said to be stable after she underwent surgery.

