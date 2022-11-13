Video: Street criminals loot Karachi citizens in Nazimabad

KARACHI: A video showed street criminals on separate motorcycles looting Karachi citizens fearlessly on a street in the Nazimabad Number 3 area, ARY News reported on Monday.

ARY News obtained the video of two street criminals looting citizens in a Nazimabad street. The video showed the criminals riding on separate motorcycles searching the clothes of two citizens.

After snatching the valuables from the citizens, the criminals fled from the scene. The footage also showed the faces of the criminals.

A few days ago, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam said that Karachi has witnessed an “alarming increase” in street crime after the flash floods hit parts of the country, especially Sindh province.

He had made these remarks while briefing the media on police response against increasing crime rates in Karachi.

“After the recent floods, Karachi has seen an extraordinary increase in street crimes in the city,” he said, adding that police have intensified action against rising crime.

He went on to say that Overall 736 police encounters took place this year in which 176 criminals were killed while over 800 were injured.

