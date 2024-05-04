Video: Students clash at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: A video of a clash between activists of two student organizations near the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) commonly known as Jinnah Hospital emerged on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The clash was captured on video obtained by ARY News in which, the students of two groups can be seen pelting stones at each other.

The activists of the two student organisations also used wooden sticks to attack each other. Several students sustained injuries in the clash.

Meanwhile, one of the groups started protesting outside the Saddar police station, demanding the law enforcers to take action against the other group.

The student organization said that the police failed to take action against the other group.

Earlier in January, a video of a clash between activists of two students organizations at University of Karachi (UoK) was emerged

In the footage it can be seen that people wearing helmets are brutally torturing a student in the varsity’s library. The workers of student organizations are also throwing chairs at each other.

The police said that the fight took place between the two student organizations in the main library of UoK on Monday, resulting in injuries of four students. The students who were injured in the fight were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.