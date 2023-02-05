Sunday, February 5, 2023
Web Desk

Video: Stunt goes wrong leaving man’s face on fire

A horrific video of a man breathing fire is going viral on social media which showed a man breathing fire by using a torch but the stunt went wrong.

The Twitter video showed a man breathing fire by using a torch and as soon as the flame goes up his entire face caught fire.

People around him rushed to help him and after a few seconds and manage to extinguish the fire.

The guy was lucky enough not to get any burnt marks on his face, but it might never be the case next time.

Web Desk

