web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

VIDEO: Sword-wielding man tries kidnapping woman he raped

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a startling episode, a woman who was allegedly raped multiple times in the past, escaped a kidnapping attempt at her wedding in the Madhya Pradesh district of India, local police confirmed.

The police said that Salim Khan aka Kalu, who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the woman, intruded on the wedding event wielding a sword.

The main suspect was accompanied by his accomplices who were carrying iron rods and sickles as they dragged the 22-year-old bride-to-be onto the road.

Fortunately, a sizable group of wedding attendees retaliated against the suspects and forced them to escape on their bikes.

The main accused had been accused of raping the victim multiple times, filming the sexual assault, and using the videos to blackmail her.

Ultimately, the victim’s parents set up her marriage to another man, but on the wedding day, Salim broke into the event and attempted to kidnap her with the assistance of three other accomplices: Sameer, Jodha, and Shahrukh.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.