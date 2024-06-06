VIDEO: Sword-wielding man tries kidnapping woman he raped

In a startling episode, a woman who was allegedly raped multiple times in the past, escaped a kidnapping attempt at her wedding in the Madhya Pradesh district of India, local police confirmed.

The police said that Salim Khan aka Kalu, who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the woman, intruded on the wedding event wielding a sword.

The main suspect was accompanied by his accomplices who were carrying iron rods and sickles as they dragged the 22-year-old bride-to-be onto the road.

Fortunately, a sizable group of wedding attendees retaliated against the suspects and forced them to escape on their bikes.

The main accused had been accused of raping the victim multiple times, filming the sexual assault, and using the videos to blackmail her.

Ultimately, the victim’s parents set up her marriage to another man, but on the wedding day, Salim broke into the event and attempted to kidnap her with the assistance of three other accomplices: Sameer, Jodha, and Shahrukh.