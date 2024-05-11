Video: Teacher injured after classroom ceiling fan falls on her head

PESHAWAR: A teacher at a government school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) sustained injuries after the ceiling fan in her classroom fell on her head.

The incident – a video of which is available with ARY News – took place at Government Girls Primary School in Peshawar’s Chugal Pura area when the teacher was teaching the students.

The fan hit teacher’s head and she was rushed to a nearby private hospital soon after the incident by the school staff.

The falling of the ceiling fan caused fear and chaos among the schoolgirls, who began screaming and running around in distress.

Commenting on the incident, SDO Education Shamim Akhtar said that the school building is in a dilapidated condition, having been constructed in 1916.

“A summary has been sent to the Education Department regarding the matter, but due to lack of action, the children are still forced to study in the crumbling building,” she added.