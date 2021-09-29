Horrific: Teenager accidentally gets shot in the head by his friend

A teenager was accidentally shot dead by his friend during a shootout in the United States, a foreign news agency reported.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 16-year-old Cahlil Pennington.

The incident took part when the high school student along with other teenagers, wearing hoodies, were running at Pitkin Avenue.

(THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS)

Police stated that one of the teenagers sustained bullet injuries before targeting another shooter.

Watch: Grandfather gets granddaughter’s friend killed

However, he missed his mark and shot Pennington in the head instead. He fell to the ground before and making his friend fall down in the process.

His buddy is then seen dragging the dead body.

Read More: Teenager kills friend during a fight over videogame

He was taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead. Pennigton’s family were left devastated by his death.

“My son was shot twice in the back,” his father Cornell Pennington said as quoted in the report. “I never thought we would be going through this.”

“My kid’s supposed to bury me, not me bury them,” the 45-year-old said.

He said that his son was not perfect but thought the days of his life on the street was behind him.

“We thought my son left these streets behind. He was in the 10th grade at New Visions Charter High School II. He didn’t deserve this. Nobody does,” Cornell said.