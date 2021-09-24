Video: Terrifying moment powerful tornado flips over truck

A video has emerged showing the terrifying moment a powerful tornado flipped a truck on its side in Pennsylvania, USA.

The incident took place earlier this month when an EF-2 tornado hit the area of Upper Dublic and Horsham with a maximum wind speed of 130 mph.

A dashboard camera inside the truck captured the video. The clip shared on YouTube by Karl Beyer, who luckily escaped the accident with minor injuries, shows trees swaying wildly during the storm with visibility reducing to near-zero.

Amid the gusty winds, the truck was seen turning on its side and crashing on the road.

“Tractor trailer gets turned on its side by tornado in Horsham, Pennsylvania. Please take tornado warnings seriously even if you are not in tornado alley,” Beyer said.

HORRIFIC VIDEO SHOWS TRAIN CRASHING INTO TRUCK CARRYING WIND TURBINES

He said the man driving the van in front of him came to his rescue and helped him out of his truck.