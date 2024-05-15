Watch: Tezgam Express gets premium dining car

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has introduced premium lounge dining car in Tezgam Express to facilitate passengers.

The new facility features a more spacious seating area and an extensive menu offering over 40 dishes, including soup, burgers, pizza, and fried food.

With a capacity to accommodate 35 passengers at a time, the dining car in Tezgam Express aims to elevate the travel experience for Tezgam passengers.

The air-conditioned carriage is also equipped with ovens (tandoors), microwave and other facilities.

Pakistan Railways also plans to extend similar dining car facilities to other trains, including the Khyber Mail and Allama Iqbal Express, in the coming weeks.

In January, PR launched its “Restaurant on Wheels” project for passengers travelling through the Karachi-Multan Bahaud­din Zakria Express.