Video shows thief tricking blind muezzin in mosque to steal phone, cash

KARACHI: A video has surfaced which showed a man stole a blind muezzin’s cash and mobile phone inside a mosque by tricking him into recording his naat for making it viral on social media, ARY News reported.

A blind muezzin was tricked into naat recording by a man inside a mosque in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. The thief deceived the blind muezzin by promising him to make his recorded naat viral on social media.

When muezzin was recording his naat before him, the thief transferred Rs35,000 from his online banking account and ran away with his mobile phone. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras of the mosque.

Another CCTV footage showed the thief fleeing from the mosque on his motorcycle after stealing cash and a mobile phone from the blind naat khawan.

The muezzin namely Hafiz Amjad told ARY News that he was looted inside the mosque by a man who told his name Hassan. He demanded the authorities and high-ups in the government to provide justice.

The videos of the theft went viral on social media and netizens expressed outrage over the incident and demanded the authorities to take strict action against the culprit.

