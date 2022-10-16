Video of two brothers sitting by roadside in school uniform goes viral

A video of two school-going brothers sitting by the roadside in their uniforms after being expelled from the school on non-payment of fees is going viral on social media.

In the video available with ARY News, the two brothers can be seen sitting roadside in their school uniforms. Upon being asked, the children said the administration of the school has expelled them as their father failed to pay their fees for three months.

The children said they daily leave for school from their home and sit along the roadside to kill the time. The children said they have been hiding the news of their termination from school for the last three months as they don’t want to disturb their parents.

The children said that their father was employed by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and after termination of services he was unable to pay their school fees.

Our father is ill, we do not want to disturb him by telling him our school problem, the children said.

