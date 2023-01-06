VIDEO: Uber driver fights off carjackers holding gun to his head

An Uber driver single-handedly managed to fight off two car-jackers who held him at gunpoint during their ride.

The moment was caught on an overhead camera and later released to the public by the Houston Police Department. The terrifying hold-up occurred back in October 2022, when Uber driver and Army Reserves veteran Dovran had picked up two men in Houston, Texas.

At the start of the footage, the two passengers are seen sitting quietly at the back as the driver proceeded towards their destination, which was reportedly just over a kilometre away.

Houston, TX. Armed robbery of a rideshare driver on Oct. 18 at 2929 Dunvale. Suspects are still wanted by police. I don’t see @Uber and @lyft lasting with the coming economic downturn. Taxis have safety shields. Rideshare guys are sitting ducks. pic.twitter.com/mahoJwXzaQ — Brad Canada 🇨🇦 🥷 🇷🇺 (@BradJKD) January 4, 2023

But all of a sudden, the passenger in the grey hoodie approached the driver and his partner pulled a gun on him before demanding him to get out of the vehicle.

One of the men were heard yelling ‘I am going to kill you’.

The Uber driver not only managed to accelerate the vehicle but also got the armed men out of his car before escaping to a safe spot. Dorvan didn’t leave his car even when the carjackers held a gun to his head.

He gripped his seatbelt tight and then stepped on the gas to throw them off balance. The two men eventually fell to the ground along with Dorvan’s phone.

Dorvan recalled: “They put the gun to my head, behind me, and shouting like, ‘Get out of the car’.”