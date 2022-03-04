Video: Ukraine president’s old TV shows take over the internet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is rallying the entire nation against Russian forces, came under the spotlight for his acting and dancing performances from 16 years ago.

The Ukrainian president can be seen acting as the “President” in one of the clips from the old show “Servant of the People”.

The viral clip is from the television series, in which Volodymyr Zelensky played the role of a school teacher that after a comical turn of events, becomes the president of the country.

I can’t wrap my mind around the existence of this clip. pic.twitter.com/1XvBYWlMxg — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) March 2, 2022



Another old clip of Zelensky in which he is seen performing on the stage of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006 has gone viral. Zelensky also won the show that year, and his moves are winning the internet 16 years later.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

The video has been watched over a million times, “Seriously, is there anything this guy can’t do?” a Twitter user said.

Servant of the People is actually a great show. My first reaction to seeing Zelensky was “hold up that dude played the president on tv”. Iconic of him actually. https://t.co/IYZKlJDR2y — El ❄ Chika-Tohru parallel agenda (@Cold_Flame96) February 28, 2022

Zelensky defeated billionaire and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in the 2019 elections to become the president of Ukraine.

The current Ukrainian president joined politics when corruption was surging and Russian-backed insurgency was raging in eaters parts of Ukraine.

He was born in the industrial city of Kryvyy Rih, in a Jewish family. Zelensky’s family moved to Mongolia for four years when he was a young boy but later returned to Ukraine.

Despite growing up as a native Russian speaker, Zelensky is fluent in English and Ukrainian.

