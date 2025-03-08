VIDEO: ‘Coma’ patient walks out of ICU

In a bizarre incident in India, a patient allegedly in a coma suddenly fled the ICU to escape a hefty hospital bill as video of the incident went viral on social media.

The man from Indian state Madhya Pradesh, has come forward with allegations that he was held captive by hospital staff while his family was coerced into paying INR 100,000 for treatment that may not have been necessary.

The man, Banti Ninama, claimed that he was physically restrained by hospital staff and forced to pretend to be in a coma. In a video, the man can be seen in a semi-naked condition, narrating the story .

Banti Ninama said that he was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a fight. Hospital staff allegedly informed his family that he had suffered a severe spinal injury and had slipped into a coma, requiring urgent treatment.

In a stunning twist, Banti Ninama suddenly walked out of the ICU, appearing to be in good health. His family has corroborated his account, stating that they were misled by the hospital about his condition and were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for his treatment.