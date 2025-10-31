Video Viral: Dumper crushes motorcyclists stopped by Karachi Traffic Police

KARACHI: A man was killed and two others were seriously injured when a dumper truck ran over motorcyclists who were being stopped by traffic police on a busy road in Karachi’s Korangi area.

The tragic incident occurred near Singer Chowrangi, where traffic police had stopped several motorcyclists for checking when a speeding dumper suddenly rammed into them.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about the conduct of traffic police.

Citizens criticized that despite the E-Challan system being in place, police continue to stop commuters on roads unnecessarily, endangering lives.

Following the incident, enraged citizens set the dumper on fire.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Iqrar. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities.

Police said the dumper driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Traffic Police In-Charge Akmal stated that all aspects of the accident are being investigated. “The driver was speeding and hit the motorcyclist from behind,” he said.

Eyewitnesses complained that dumper trucks have become a serious safety hazard in Karachi, yet authorities continue to focus on penalizing ordinary citizens rather than enforcing strict safety regulations on heavy vehicles.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the newly launched E-challan system in Karachi, saying the large number of fines issued within hours of its rollout shows the Sindh government is using the scheme to fill its coffers rather than improve traffic management.

In a statement, MQM-P members of the Sindh Assembly alleged that despite the installation of modern surveillance cameras, traffic officers continue to extort motorists, using minor violations as pretexts to harass the public and demand bribes.

“While the E-challan fills the provincial treasury, the powerful tanker mafia continues to operate with impunity under alleged police protection,” the statement said, adding that “ordinary citizens are being forced to pay hefty fines for minor infractions, worsening their financial burden.”

MQM-P lawmakers demanded action against corrupt traffic officials and urged the Sindh government to end what they described as a “double standard” in enforcement.

They also called for a thorough investigation into bribery and misconduct within the traffic police and emphasized that the E-challan system should be used solely to promote road safety and transparency — not to generate unaccountable revenue.