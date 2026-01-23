Viral Video: PTI MNAs Iqbal Afridi, Khurram Shahzad Virk clash at Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Two members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Iqbal Afridi and Khurram Shahzad Virk, were involved in a heated altercation at Parliament House on Friday.

The incident, which was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral on social media, took place near Gate No. 1 of the Parliament. The two lawmakers reportedly exchanged a heated argument, pushed each other, and issued threats during the confrontation.

The video shows that Iqbal Afridi called Khurram Shahzad Virk a “tout,” during the scuffle.

During the incident, Iqbal Afridi also argued with journalists present at the scene and asked them to stop recording.

Sources said that the two MNAs had stepped outside after a discussion in the opposition lobby before the altercation erupted.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar attempted to intervene and defuse the situation; however, he was initially unable to calm the two lawmakers.

Iqbal Afridi expressed strong objections, blaming the party leadership for internal issues and accusing it of harbouring elements that were damaging the party’s image.

Other MNAs also stepped in to diffuse the tension and moved Khurram Shahzad Virk aside to prevent the situation from escalating further.

The exact reason behind the altercation has not yet been ascertained.