Video Viral: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stands behind student, expresses full support

GUJRAT: A video of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has gone viral on social media, showing her standing behind a female student during a ceremony at the University of Gujrat, symbolically expressing her support for students across the province.

The chief minister was addressing the Honhaar Scholarship and laptop distribution ceremony at the university when the moment occurred.

During the event, a student recited a stanza for Maryam Nawaz, saying, “If our chief minister stands behind us, what could be better than that?”

In response, Maryam Nawaz warmly embraced the student and stood behind her, drawing applause from the audience. The emotional student was visibly moved.

To further encourage the student, the chief minister gently rested her chin on the student’s shoulder and shared a light-hearted moment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said, “The children of Punjab are not alone. Their chief minister stands behind them like a rock.”

Later, she also posted on her official X account: “Don’t worry my children, I have your back.”

The video has since gained widespread attention on social media, with many users praising the gesture as a show of encouragement and solidarity with students.

More light-hearted moments from the event have surfaced online, showing Maryam Nawaz mingling with students. In one of the videos, she can be seen singing along with them.