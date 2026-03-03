Video Viral: TikToker Jawed Mahandri shot dead during iftar in Balakot

Mansehra: A local TikToker, Jawed Mahandri, was shot dead during an iftar gathering in Balakot, a town in Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

WARNING: The details and the video in the story might be DISTURBING for some individuals- Viewer/Reader Discretion Advised

According to reports, Mahandri was present with friends when the incident occurred.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, initially shows light-hearted moments, with a group of friends joking together.

Two freinds are seen approaching the group. In a tragic turn of events, one of the men drew a pistol from his trousers and pointed it toward Jawed Mahandri. The gun suddenly discharged, and Mahandri was struck by a bullet and he died on the spot.

His friends appeared shocked and could be heard asking one another whether he had actually been shot.

Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Initial reports suggest that the accused is a police officer who allegedly believed the pistol was unloaded and was joking when the weapon discharged. However, a bullet in the chamber proved fatal.

Following the incident, residents took to the streets in protest. Demonstrators pelted stones at the Balakot police station and attempted to set a police vehicle and parts of the station on fire. The protest ended after the arrest of the police constable involved.

Jawed Mahandri had reportedly gone to attend the iftar gathering with friends. The video of the incident has triggered widespread outrage online.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Balakot, Sabir Khan, addressed protesters and assured them that strict legal action would be taken against the police officer responsible. He emphasised that justice would be provided to the victim’s family in accordance with the law.

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident. In a video message, he described Mahandri as a friendly and well-loved individual who had strong ties with the people of Mansehra. He termed the incident, which occurred during the holy month of Ramadan and at the time of iftar, as highly condemnable and alarming.

The Speaker stated that he had taken immediate notice of the matter and contacted the District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra and SP Balakot.

He confirmed that the suspect is in police custody and that the process of registering an FIR is underway. He pledged that all possible steps would be taken to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.

Jawed Mahandri was widely known in the area for his unique style and humorous social media videos, earning him a large following. His death has cast a pall of grief over Balakot, with fans expressing sorrow and condolences across social media platforms.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is ongoing.