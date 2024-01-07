VIDEO: When ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saved girl from committing suicide

15.9 C
A video from 2019 of ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saving a girl from committing suicide is going viral.

Manjot Singh rose to fame by essaying one of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins in the film. However, way before he entered the acting arena, Manjot was pursuing his academics as a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

It was during this time that he did a heroic act that saved the life of an 18-year-old girl.

The ‘Animal’ actor said the girl threatened to jump if anyone got closer. “I engaged her in a conversation and asked her if she was in trouble or if someone had scolded her. She said she had a tiff with her mother. I swiftly started moving towards her. As soon as I approached her, she jumped,” said Manjot.

Read more: ‘Animal’ has ruined the culture of filmmaking in India: Manoj Bajpayee

Following his act of bravery, Manjot was honoured by the Sikh Community in Delhi. Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) assured to bear all the expenses of Manjot’s preparation for civil services exams.

