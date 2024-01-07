VIDEO: When ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saved girl from committing suicide

A video from 2019 of ‘Animal’ actor Manjot Singh saving a girl from committing suicide is going viral.

Manjot Singh rose to fame by essaying one of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins in the film. However, way before he entered the acting arena, Manjot was pursuing his academics as a fourth-year BTech student at Sharda University in Greater Noida.

It was during this time that he did a heroic act that saved the life of an 18-year-old girl.

Kudos to #Animal fame Jammu’s brave Sikh Manjot Singh Royal for rescuing a girl at Sharda University in Greater Noida, preventing her from jumping off a building….

Note; incident was happened in 2019 pic.twitter.com/JzccAyNaLE — Ashish (@error040290) January 5, 2024