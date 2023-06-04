31.9 C
Video: Woman cleverly abducts two children in rickshaw

HYDERABAD, India: A woman cleverly abducted two children in a rickshaw from different areas of India’s Hyderabad city while one of her abductions was caught on camera.

A man-woman duo – identified as 36-year-old Sheik Imran and 30-year-old Parveen – abducted a 3.5-year-old girl in a rickshaw on Sunday who was staying with her parents at Paradise Junction and used to sell balloons at the junction to earn a living, according to the Indian media reports.

The duo later reached Sultan Bazaar and spotted one more child aged around seven months. The infant was asleep with his parents on the pavement near Hanuman Tekdi. The duo abducted the child as well.

The moment was captured on camera which showed the woman silently dragging the sleeping infant’s leg towards her and fleeing from the scene in a rickshaw with the child.

Hyderabad police took immediate action after receiving complaints. They arrested the kidnappers near Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad within a short span of just two hours after analysing the footage from the surveillance cameras.

According to a police officer, the suspects had planned to sell the abducted children Rs200,000 each. They targeted children staying on the pavement thinking the parents would not complain to the police.

The children had reunited with their parents and the court remanded the suspects.

