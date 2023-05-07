Video: Woman drives car with GPS directions, lands into sea

A video has gone viral on social media which showed two women in a partially submerged car and people are jumping into the water to save their lives.

The incident took place at Hawaii’s Honokohau Harbor where a female tourist drove her car into the sea while following GPS directions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The media reports said that the tourists drove the car into Big Island’s Honokohau Harbor. The two women were looking for a snorkel tour in the Pacific Ocean archipelago’s Kailua Kona led down a boat ramp but they kept following GPS directions.

The tourists were trying to find a tour company and had been following the GPS direction when they took a wrong turn and landed in the sea, say the reports.

A local who recorded the video said, “It was so confidently done, they didn’t have a look of panic on their face.”

The video shared by an eyewitness shows people jumping into the sea and rescuing the two tourists as they try to come out of the car as it sinks into the sea. Fortunately, both tourists were pulled out of the car’s window before the vehicle was submerged in the water.

Comments