Video: Woman jumps off Native Jetty Bridge along with children

KARACHI: In a bid to attempt suicide, a woman jumped off from Native Jetty Bridge in Karachi along with her three children into sea as the entire episode was captured on camera.

However, she along with her three children was safely rescued after a timely response came from the people sitting at a food street and a rescue team.

The CCTV footage showed how the entire episode unfolded. It showed that the women along with her children jumped off from the bridge causing a splash in the water which drew attention of those visiting the Port Grand.

Timely action by rescue services saved the lives of a woman & her children after she jumped along with them from Native Jetty Bridge in #Karachi. Husband of the woman is jobless, which is said to be a reason of suicide attempt (Via @KarachiWalay_90 )pic.twitter.com/xRy7lYBsdp — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) April 28, 2022



The families in the footage could be seen approaching the rescue boat at the recreational centre which then acted promptly acted and rescued all those who jumped off the bridge.

It has later emerged that the woman committed the act after she was faced with financial issues.

