Video: Woman single-handedly catches 450kg bluefin tuna fish

A woman was caught on camera single-handedly catching a 450-kilogram Bluefin tuna fish and then shifting it to her boat in what was termed as an impressive show of fishing skills.

The entire episode was caught on camera off Hampton Beach in the US and shared on Reddit, Instagram and Facebook.



The video shows Michelle Bancewicz Cicale, who is not fishing for a long time, managing to haul a 450-kilogram bluefin tuna fish onboard her boat.

Reports say she started catching tuna in 2015 and bought a boat in 2019. But in just a few years, she has earned quite a reputation for making big catches.

I am very thankful for each and every one of them. They have all been super respectful and supportive of me being one of the only female captains in the area,” she told a local radio station in the United States.

“It’s not always easy to find any female crew who loves to fish as much as I do,” she added.

