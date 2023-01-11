Video: Women dine with python, see what happens next

A bizarre video of two women dining with a live python on a table is going viral on social media.

The video was shot in a restaurant, whose location was not revealed. The video has gone viral, shocking several internet users.

However, there is a catch! If you look closely, you can see that the snake is not real. But it is computer animation/filters which is available on different social media apps.

The women are seen having dinner with the giant python in the video. In the short clip, it even appears that the python is resting its head on the food plate. As the python moves forward, its mouth gets very close to the woman sitting on the right side.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ilhan Atalay. Till now, the viral clip has received over 74,052 likes and many comments

