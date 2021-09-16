Shocking video: Teenage boys perform dangerous stunts on moving train

A video of young men performing some dangerous stunts on a moving train has gone viral on social media again.

In the clip, we see the youngsters running towards the train, before climbing on it. They go on to swing from side to side while clinging to the door’s handle.

Warning: The video contains images that could be disturbing to some viewers

Moreover, they proceeded to keep jumping and touching the pillars while the train continued to travel towards its destination. They finally off-boarded themselves on a station.

It was alarming to see that no one was monitoring the situation and they were enjoying themselves.

The video’s caption read: “When You Have An Extra Life”

Social media users were not happy with the antics and have called for action to be taken against the young people.

Some have called for their arrest while others stated that they should be sent to jail for three years.

Arrest these idiots, absolutely foolishness — Mohammed shabbir (@Mohamme90604968) September 16, 2021

Beacuse of his dirty tricks railways will get bad name. Please arrest him and put him jail atleast for 3 years. — R. G. Udaya Kumar (@RGUdayaKumar3) September 16, 2021

It is to be noted that railway authorities continue to warn the commuters to refrain from such activities during train travels.

However, the risk-takers continue to perform such acts. Many people lose their lives in the process