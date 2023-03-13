Video: Youth desecrates Indian nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue

A video from India’s Chhattisgarh state is getting viral showing a youth purportedly disrespecting the statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. The youth also shot a video of the disturbing act while he smokes near the bust.

The incident has been reported from India’s Bilaspur district. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As the video went viral, police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Police started probing the matter and action will be taken accordingly. The video shows the youth climbing the statue and starting smoking disrespecting the Subhash Chandra Bose bust.

Locals said this is not the first time that such an incident of misconduct has been reported.

Even before the police could take any action, the youth reportedly issued a video statement and apologised for the misbehaviour.

Comments