VIDEO: Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone; carries body on scooter

A tragic incident happened in India’s Karnataka state in which a 20-year-old boy allegedly killed an E-Kart delivery boy as he was unable to pay for the phone he ordered.

According to Indian police statement, the accused stabbed the delivery boy as he was unable to pay for iPhone and kept the victim’s body at his residence for three days before being able to shift it and burn it.

A 20 year old man killed an E kart delivery guy, kept the body three days in his home, and burnt the body later all for an obsession for an #iPhone which he didn’t have financial means to pay. Hemanth Dutt of Ariskere town in #Hassan #Karnataka has been arrested- thanks to cctv pic.twitter.com/FIHLtMHqqY — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 19, 2023

The accused was identified as Hemanth Dutt, 20, who had recently ordered a second-hand iPhone from an e-commerce platform.

When the phone was delivered to his home by the victim, Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room. Instead, Hemanth allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the delivery boy multiple times and killed him on spot.

The crime was later solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim’s body to a nearby railway station on his two-wheeler, and purchased petrol for burning it.

He was later arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.

