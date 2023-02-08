VIDEO: Youth stabbed to death with sword in broad daylight

Two unidentified men attacked a youth with a sword in India’s Gujarat state. The incident took place in the Kalupur area of the city in the afternoon.

The shocking video caught on CCTV installed in the area showed that the victim was attacked multiple times with the sword before another accused came and also thrashed the victim.

It can be seen in the video, after assaulting the man both the accused fled from the spot. The victim stood up and started walking. However, a few moments later, he fell down.

According to Indian media, the police rushed to the spot after getting the information. A murder case has been registered against the accused culprits. The police launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

