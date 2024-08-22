VIDEO: YouTuber showers currency notes on busy road

A YouTuber landed in hot water for showering currency notes on the busy road in India’s Hyderabad as a video of the incident has gone viral.

The individual, identified as YouTuber Harsha alias Mahadev, can be seen in the viral video showering Rs 100 currency notes on the road, causing a commotion among passersby and traffic.

The incident occurred in the Kokatpally area of Hyderabad. Since the video has gone viral, netizens strongly condemned the act and demanded action against the YouTuber.

Many people took to social media to express their outrage with some calling it a waste of money while others terming it a publicity stunt.

A user requested the police to take stern action against Harsha, alleging that he is promoting betting apps and wasting money earned through such means.

Another social media user demanded action against him for causing a public nuisance.