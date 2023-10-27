Videos of Israeli content creators mocking Palestinians draw anger

The videos of Israeli content creators based on mocking Palestinians’ suffering from the air strikes of the occupation forces in Gaza drew anger globally.

Israeli content creators started making trends of videos to mock the suffering of the Palestinians living in sieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank without water and electricity amid continuous air strikes since October 7.

At least 7,028 people have been killed in the sieged Gaza Strip, including 2,913 children in Israeli air strikes, according to figures released by the Palestinian health ministry.

The mockery videos of Israelis drew anger amongst netizens across the globe which showed Israeli men, women and even children making fun of Palestinians by dancing, drinking water and flicking the lights on and off.

Al-Jazeera shared the compilation of the disturbing videos.

Videos of Israeli content creators making fun of Palestinians suffering without water, and electricity in Gaza are going viral ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nwnC4kucMb — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 26, 2023

One of the distasteful videos showed an Israeli woman dressed up as a Palestinian woman using ketchup and makeup to make fun of injured children and women from Gaza.

The fatalities in Gaza are the highest there since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Palestinian territory in 2005.

Earlier today, the Israeli army claimed that its ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a “targeted raid” in Gaza over the past day.

“During the last day, IDF ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.

The army conducted a similar ground operation using tanks and infantry the previous night in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The latest incursions came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated earlier this week that Israel was “preparing for a ground offensive”.