Videos of Semeru volcanic eruption go viral

Videos of Semeru volcano, Indonesia, in which, at least 13 people died and dozens were injured, have taken the internet by storm.

The Semeru volcano on the tallest mountain on Java island erupted on Saturday, spewing towers of ash and hot clouds. Soon after, people in the country’s East Java province panicked and fled for their lives.

Deep layers of ash have engulfed the area and rescue operations are currently underway, news agency Reuters has reported quoting the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).

Videos shot moments after the Semeru volcano erupted have gone viral.

Mt. Semeru, East Java, Indonesia, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/ln4sGtEMdj — DARYONO BMKG (@DaryonoBMKG) December 4, 2021

#volcano #eruption Mount #Semeru erupts Java island #Indonesia. The state of the Gladak Perak bridge connecting Lumajang – Malang is cut off pic.twitter.com/n3P0Pc6hpb — Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) December 4, 2021

INDONESIA: Residents have fled as the Mount Semeru volcano in East Java has erupted sending ash 40,000ft into the sky. pic.twitter.com/a8VWD8uUGz — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 5, 2021

Situated at a height of over 3,600 metres, Semeru is among the nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The volcano had also erupted in January this year. But no casualties were reported back then.

With a population of over 270 million, the archipelago of Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire. It is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity.

