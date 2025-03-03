Vidya Balan falls victim to deepfake videos; issues scam alert

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has issued a scam alert for her fans and followers as she fell victim to fake AI-generated videos, featuring her.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Vidya Balan advised her fans and social media followers to be aware of her fake videos circulating on the internet, clarifying that she has no involvement in the creation and dissemination of the altered videos.

With the brief AI-generated clip on the feed, Balan also noted, “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic.”

The actor further clarified, “I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work.”

In the end, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star urged everyone around her to be cautious of the misleading and fake content, and verify any and every information before sharing it further.

Notably, a number of her fellow actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh among others, have previously fallen victim to AI-generated deepfake videos.

