Vidya Balan’s hilarious singing fail goes viral – Watch video

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan made a failed attempt at singing a song; the hilarious video of her is going viral on social media.

The ‘Sherni’ actor has treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with yet another funny clip. Balan posted a hilarious reel of herself earlier this week, as she attempted an epic fail while trying to croon the Bollywood track ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998).

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Mera pehla gaana adhoora reh gaya Rifat Bi, (My first song left incomplete Rifat Bi)” Vidya Balan wrote in the caption and gave credit to the original creator of the viral reel audio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

The Instagram video was played over 1.7 million times and received thousands of likes and comments for Balan from her social followers.

About Vidya Balan, she is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the Bollywood industry, and a recipient of top honours including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.

Also read: Maryam Noor gets inspiration from Vidya Balan

She was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah.

Comments