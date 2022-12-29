Vidya Balan’s hilarious lip-sync reel goes viral

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has treated her millions of fans with yet another hilarious reel recreation going viral on social media.

The ‘Sherni’ actor amused her more than seven million followers on the photo and video sharing social application with yet another funny clip. Balan posted a hilarious reel earlier this week which sees her give out some serious culinary tips while lip-syncing the comic script.

“My type of cooking skills,” Balan wrote in the caption of her Insta post with a chef emoji.

The viral reel was played over 1.7 million times on the gram and received thousands of likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

About Vidya Balan, she is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the Bollywood industry, and a recipient of top honours including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri. In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like 'Parineeta', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Paa', 'Ishqiya', 'No One Killed Jessica', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Tumhari Sulu' and 'Mission Mangal' among others.

She was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah.

