Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar ‘played cupid’ for her and Siddharth

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar was the cupid between her and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

For the unversed, Balan tied the knot with Indian film producer and CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012. She spilt some rare details about dating and marriage in a recent interview.

Speaking to a digital channel, Balan recalled the time when she was at the peak of her career and was shooting for the murder mystery, ‘No One Killed Jessica’ (2011). “I didn’t meet him on the film even though he was a producer – because he was with UTV – so I had no interaction with Siddharth,” she told the interviewer.

The ‘Jalsa’ actor disclosed that the two had a coincidental meeting when she received the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘Paa’ and exchanged a brief, polite conversation regarding the film. Balan mentioned that she found her now-husband an extremely ‘good-looking, charming man’, but learnt that he was married.

“Later I realized that he was divorced,” she added.

Further divulging the actual love story, Balan revealed that it is the infamous Bollywood matchmaker, Karan Johar who played cupid for her and Kapur as well.

“Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan’s place. Karan has played Cupid in this relationship,” she continued. “He [Karan] invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit [surprised] because I didn’t really know him. I [felt] how sweet.”

“I went to his house and I didn’t really know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walks in and because we had just watched play together, we ended up having a chat. That’s when probably, maybe something happened that night.”

“Later of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet, so this was an intentional invitation and it worked,” she remembered.

For the uninitiated, Siddharth is the brother of actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

