Vidya Balan’s hilarious reel has netizens laughing

Prolific Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s another hilarious lip-synching video is going viral on social media.

Vidya Balan lip-synched dialogues “Doodh wale jab hartaal karte hai to doodh ko sadak par phenk dete hain….sabji wale hartaal karte hai toh sabji ko sarak par phenk dete..pata nahi bank wale kab hartaal karen ge (Milkmen spill the milk on the floor when they go on strike. Vegetable sellers throw their vegetables on the ground when they go on strike. Dunno when will bankers go on strike)“ in her Instagram video.

The ‘Sherni‘ star has eight million Instagram followers. She entertains them with her funny reels, pictures of herself and professional endeavours.

Earlier, an Instagram reel of her giving out some serious culinary tips while lip-syncing the comic script went viral.

She is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the Bollywood industry, and a recipient of top honours including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri.

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa‘, ‘Ishqiya‘, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu‘ and ‘Mission Mangal‘ among others.

She was last seen on the big screen last year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa‘ alongside Shefali Shah. For 2023, Balan has ‘Neeyat‘ and an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi in the kitty.