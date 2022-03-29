CCTV: Bike-riding man physically harasses veiled woman in Karachi

Karachi: A CCTV footage from Korangi Karachi shows a bike-riding man harassing a veiled woman.

According to details, a man on a bike was seen harassing a veiled woman, in the Bhittai Colony area of Korangi Karachi.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking with a child when a man on the bike harassed her.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the veiled woman walking down a street with a child when the man comes from behind, slows down near the woman and grabs her. The woman looks shocked at the assault as the man quickly runs away.

The harasser is still at large but the police have been trying to arrest the offender with the help of CCTV footage.

In another similar incident in Orangi Town Karachi, A man was arrested for harassing a young girl while going for her job.

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a motorcyclist who was filmed harassing a passer-by girl in Karachi with the help of CCTV footage.

SSP West Suhai Aziz while sharing details of the arrest said that the suspect has been arrested after being identified via CCTV footage and a case has been registered against him for harassing a girl in Orangi Town on March 25.

The CCTV footage showed a motorcyclist harassing a girl walking alone in the street of Orangi Town, Karachi. After committing the immoral act, the man fled from the scene.

“The accused was harassing me for a couple of days during my office timings,” the girl had said in a complaint.

