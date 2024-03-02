Vietnam international textiles expo concludes

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles, and Textile Technologies – VIATT, ended today at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam, known as a major player in textiles and apparel worldwide, displayed its industry strength at the fair.

The fair hosted over 400 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, amidst prominent domestic confidence. It covered apparel fabrics, yarns, fibers, garments, home textiles as well as technical textiles and nonwovens, textile processing and printing technology.

The total of 35,000 attendees visited the fair, contributing to its vibrant atmosphere and success.

07 Pakistani exhibitors, which included well-known companies like Siddiqsons Limited, Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, US Dyeing & Finishing Mills and Kay and Emms Pvt Ltd , were geared up for the fair. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had also hosted a pavilion featuring participants such as Kintex Group, M.K Sons Pvt. Ltd and Softwood Textile.

Mr. Amer Abdullah, the General Manager of Marketing at MK Sons, expressed satisfaction with the fair, noting the overall positive response from visitors.

He emphasized the significant growth of the garment industry in Vietnam, presenting excellent opportunities for Pakistani fabric manufacturers to export their products.

He observed a rising demand for fabric from Vietnam, indicating a promising market trend for the industry.

Mr. Asad Abbas, Marketing and Sales Manager at Sapphire Textile Mills Limited mentioned that it was their first time participation at the fair. He suggested that things could improve in the future, maybe within two years, showing optimism for growth opportunities. Overall, he felt the fair was good.