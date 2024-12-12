VIEDO: US man crashes car into showroom hours after purchase

An irate customer in the United States (US) rammed into a showroom just hours after buying a Subaru Outback citing mechanical issues as video of the incident went viral.

The incident was reported from the US State Utah where Michael Michael Murray, 35, claimed to have experienced mechanical issues with the Subaru Outback he purchased from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne not long after he left the store.

Michael Murray was unhappy and wanted a complete reimbursement of the $4,000 he had spent, referring to the automobile as a ‘lemon’.He maintained that the car was broken and unusable. But instead of giving him a refund, the management turned down his request. There was no opportunity for returns, the manager said, as the automobile had been sold “as-is”.

“We even make the document hot pink so they truly understand this is a vehicle that is, ‘as is.’ It hasn’t been inspected. But if it fits your budget, we will let you take it,” the showroom manager, Tyler Slade, told local media.

Michael Murray then became furious and threatened to drive the automobile through the front door of the dealership if his demands weren’t fulfilled. He kept his promise. He pulled the automobile through the front entrance of the showroom.

In a video taken inside the dealership, the car is shown slamming through the glass entryway, hitting a front kiosk, and sending broken glass flying in all directions. As the astonished employees screamed, Michael Murray got out of the vehicle and shouted, “I told you.”

NEW: Utah man drives his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing the car from the same dealership. The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told he couldn’t return the car. The man told the dealership that he would drive the car… pic.twitter.com/nNASSjOw0y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

According to the showroom, Michael Murray’s actions resulted in damages of almost $10,000. Seven individuals were reportedly in the vicinity of the front entry at the time of the occurrence, but thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Michael Murray was taken into custody and accused of reckless endangerment and felony criminal mischief.

What would’ve happened? Who knows—it could’ve been fatal. He came back, but with rage…without thinking, he just acted out in anger,” an employee of the showroom said.