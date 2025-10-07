Vijay Deverakonda updates fans after car accident

Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, known worldwide for movies, met with a car accident in the district Jogulamba Gadwal on Sunday.

The police sources claimed that the star Vijay Deverakonda was travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad around 3 p.m. Suddenly, a car driving in front of him turned right, due to which his car was struck by the wrongly turned car.

Star Vijay Deverakonda has taken to X (formerly Twitter), informed about the car incident, and assured that he is in good condition.

He wrote on the social media platform X that everything is fine, the car has been hit, but we are all safe. There is a bit of a headache; don’t worry about the news.

For the unversed, it should be noted that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially engaged, as per Indian media reports.

However, the couple did not share engagement pictures so far, and no official statement came to light in this regard, but sources claimed that the simple engagement ceremony was held on October 3 at Vijay’s residence, in which only the family was present.

The Indian media further reported that the pair’s wedding ceremony would possibly be held next year in February.

Earlier this year, amid the long-standing conjecture around her romantic relationship with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna has seemingly confirmed her relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda, since the two shared the screen in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, has now confirmed being in a relationship, however, without naming her partner.

It happened so when Mandanna spoke about her happy place in an interview and said, “Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space.”