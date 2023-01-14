Vijay Sethupathi complains he gets respect ‘only’ when working with SRK, Katrina Kaif

Prominent South Indian actor, Vijay Sethupathi has a complaint for his Hindi audience; says he is ‘only’ respected when working with Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming web series ‘Farzi’ with Shahid Kapoor, Sethupathi expressed disappointment with his audience in the Hindi belt, and how he is only respected by them as a co-star to a respective Bollywood actor, despite himself being a part of the cinema for over two decades.

South superstar, who is making his debut in digital space with ‘Farzi’, said that he does not see it as a debut, and credited his first film as a lead actor, ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’ (2010) as the debut.

“So it’s been 12 years. I did almost 55 films,” Sethupathi told the reporters at the event.

“Whether it’s a feature film or a long-format show, we are putting the same kind of effort into each and every shot to impress the audience.”

“I used to impress my girlfriend when I was studying in school. So, with every shot, it’s like I am trying to impress a girl who I love!” he quipped.

The actor also added, “Whoever I tell that I am doing a Hindi project with Raj and DK, I have to add that it also features Shahid Kapoor. Only then, they say, ‘O wow’!”

“Here, I have to say that I am the villain in Shah Rukh [Khan] sir’s movie and I am working with Katrina Kaif. Only then, do they respect me! So, it depends on which artist I am working for,” he complained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi essays a law enforcement agent in Shahid Kapoor starrer crime-thriller series ‘Farzi’. The official trailer of the eight-episodic web show was released on Friday.

Moreover, he also has Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ with Katrina kaif and Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Jawan’ by Atlee Kumar in the 2023 slate.

