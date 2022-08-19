Actor Vijay Varma says he hates his ‘Darlings’ character ‘to the core’

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma said he hates his character Hamza Sheikh in the latest hit ‘Darlings’ starring Alia Bhatt.

Following the success of the Netflix title ‘Darlings’, actor Vijay Varma, who is garnering massive acclaim for his performance as Hamza Sheikh, revealed that he actually hated the character of the alcoholic, abusive husband of Badrunnisa (Alia Bhatt).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

In a recent conversation with an Indian entertainment portal, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor spoke about his experience of essaying such a character, which he thought audiences would loathe. “It is a difficult experience watching yourself be this man you hate,” Varma told the portal.

“I hate Hamza to the core,” he added. “But I am done watching this film. I left the film soon after shooting it I am never going to revisit it.”

He also mentioned that while watching the final outcome, “he was like ‘Waat lag jayegi meri’ (I will be in trouble).”

“Every time this character appears on screen, it is not easy to not be fearful. You are either filled with rage or some kind of dread, it just evokes that kind of response.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Earlier in a press outing, Varma revealed that he was reluctant to play the negative character of Hamza on-screen which he thought would subject him to hatred from the fans, but later gained confidence when superstar Shahrukh Khan expressed his desire to take up the role. Read more

About ‘Darlings’, Jasmeet K. Reen has helmed the Netflix title and has also co-written it with Parveez Sheikh, which stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in lead roles.The dark comedy has been co-produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions of Alia Bhatt.

Comments