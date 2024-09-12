Vijay Varma ‘locked then dropped’ from THIS hit Netflix series

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma revealed he was dropped from several projects, including a hit and critically acclaimed Netflix India series, before getting his breakthrough role in ‘Gully Boy’.

Actor Vijay Varma, who delivered impressive performances in ‘Chittagong’, ‘Pink’, ‘Monsoon Shootout’ and ‘Manto’, before breaking through with ‘Gully Boy’, revealed he had ‘no film offers’ and was dropped from projects like crime series ‘Sacred Games’, until the Zoya Akhtar film happened.

“There were no offers until about post-Gully Boy. Casting directors did believe in me, but I was not given a chance for a long, long time,” he said in a new interview.

Varma continued to reveal, “In some auditions, I was on the waitlist, in the top five, top two and then I was locked and then I was dropped! I was locked in Sacred Games, I did my costume measurements and then I got dropped.”

“Stuff like that has happened, but some part of me kept the faith and belief. Work started coming in after Gully Boy, but I think I was so starved for work, that I took a lot of it after the film,” he added.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was most recently seen in Netflix’s crime thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

Next, he has a Tamil film with Suriya and ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ in the pipeline.